Sindh Excise dept foils bid to smuggle 125 kgs of marijuana from Quetta to Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Team of Excise Police Jacobabad led by Excise Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto foiled a reported attempt to bring 125 kilograms of marijuana from Quetta to Karachi.

The police have recovered the marijuana from a truck while a case has been registered against Islamuddin Pakhtan, a resident of Pishin, said a statement here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the team of Excise Police on successful operation.