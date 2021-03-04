UrduPoint.com
Sindh Excise Dept Foils Bid To Smuggle 125 Kgs Of Marijuana From Quetta To Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sindh Excise dept foils bid to smuggle 125 kgs of marijuana from Quetta to Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Team of Excise Police Jacobabad led by Excise Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto foiled a reported attempt to bring 125 kilograms of marijuana from Quetta to Karachi.

The police have recovered the marijuana from a truck while a case has been registered against Islamuddin Pakhtan, a resident of Pishin, said a statement here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the team of Excise Police on successful operation.

