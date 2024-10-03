Sindh Excise Dept launches online auction for premium number plates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In a historic initiative, the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has launched Pakistan's first online auction for premium number plates.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced in a tweet and a statement on social media that premium number plates will be auctioned in platinum, gold, and silver categories to raise funds for housing projects for flood victims.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Sindh People's Housing Project to support those affected by the floods.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this is an important step by the Government of Sindh in its journey toward modern public service. Citizens can register themselves and participate in the online auction to win exclusive number plates while contributing to a worthy cause.'

He mentioned that participants can register for the auction through the official website, www.premiumnumber.excise.gos.pk

Aspirants can also join by downloading the Excise Department app. The auction will continue for three days following registration, the statement stated.