Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Excise dept recovers 200 kg chaars, two accused arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Excise, Taxation Department and Narcotics Control department foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of chars to Karachi, and recovered 200 kilograms of Charas from a truck at Rohri check post which was coming from Peshawar.

Two accused Abbas Ali and Najibullah were also arrested and a case has been registered against them, said a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated on successful operation.

