Sindh Excise Dept. recovers 94 % tax till May: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has recovered more than 94 per cent tax during the current fiscal year from 2018 to May

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday, said a statement.

He said that the Excise and Taxation Department collected over all Rs.69461.105 millions in 11 months while during last fiscal year in the same period Rs. 60448.321 millions were collected.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that Rs. 6662.044 millions were recovered in terms of Motor vehicle tax, Rs. 55607.314 millions were collected in term of Infrastructure Cess while Rs. 369.301 millions in Professional Tax. He added, ' Rs.167. 104 millions in terms of cotton fee, Rs. 1998.784 millions in Property Tax, Rs. 59.055 millions in terms of Entertainment Duty were collected while remaining amount was recovered in term of various other taxes'.

Addressing the meeting the Sindh Excise Minister expressed hissatisfaction on over the collection of the taxes and asked the officers to get 100 per cent tax targets before June 30.