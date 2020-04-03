Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs. 59776 m in terms of taxes: Excise Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs. 59776.718 millions in term of various taxes during current financial year from July 2019 to March 2020, while in the same period during the last fiscal year Rs. 54673.370 millions were collected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs. 59776.718 millions in term of various taxes during current financial year from July 2019 to March 2020, while in the same period during the last fiscal year Rs. 54673.370 millions were collected.

In a statement, the Minister said that Rs. 5200.121 millions were collected in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 47920.097 millions in infrastructure Cess and Rs. 481.574 millions in Professional Tax were received.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla told that Rs. 202.285 millions were collected in term of Cotton Fee, Rs. 1819.950 millions in Property Tax while Rs. 58.630 millions were collected in terms of Entertainment Duty.