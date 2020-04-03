UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Excise Dept Recovers Rs. 59776 M In Terms Of Taxes: Excise Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:48 PM

Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs. 59776 m in terms of taxes: Excise Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs. 59776.718 millions in term of various taxes during current financial year from July 2019 to March 2020, while in the same period during the last fiscal year Rs. 54673.370 millions were collected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs. 59776.718 millions in term of various taxes during current financial year from July 2019 to March 2020, while in the same period during the last fiscal year Rs. 54673.370 millions were collected.

In a statement, the Minister said that Rs. 5200.121 millions were collected in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 47920.097 millions in infrastructure Cess and Rs. 481.574 millions in Professional Tax were received.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla told that Rs. 202.285 millions were collected in term of Cotton Fee, Rs. 1819.950 millions in Property Tax while Rs. 58.630 millions were collected in terms of Entertainment Duty.

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicle Same March July 2019 2020 Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Yandex to Run COVID-19 Tests on Staff as Part of T ..

3 minutes ago

UK reports record 684 COVID-19 new deaths in 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago

3.910 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 4 arrested:

3 minutes ago

PTI leader eulogizes Prime Minister's efforts for ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign against locusts showing good results: Sec ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese company donates masks, protective suits

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.