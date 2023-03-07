UrduPoint.com

Sindh Excise Dept Seizes 3,399 Vehicles During Road Checking Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Sindh Excise dept seizes 3,399 vehicles during road checking campaign

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, seized 3,399 vehicles and collected due taxes amounting to Rs.57.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, seized 3,399 vehicles and collected due taxes amounting to Rs.57.5 million.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Excise department, on directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla, had started road checking campaign against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules from February 13 that would continue till March 10.

Up to the 18th day of the campaign, as many as 46,476 vehicles had been checked across the province, out of which 3,399 vehicles were impounded due to different reasons while the documents of 3,913 vehicles were confiscated.

The Excise teams inspected 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 15,434 in Hyderabad, 5,142 in Sukkur, 6,038 in Mirpurkhas, 4,336 in Larkana and 2,467 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added.

The provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised owners of tax-defaulting vehicles that being responsible citizens they should submit due taxes at the earliest.

He warned that vehicles plying on roads without an authorised registration number plate or with a fancy number plate, and those that have applied for registration and open letter will be impounded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana February March From Million

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

27 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

24 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

39 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

52 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.