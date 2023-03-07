Sindh Excise dept seizes 3,399 vehicles during road checking campaign

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, seized 3,399 vehicles and collected due taxes amounting to Rs.57.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, seized 3,399 vehicles and collected due taxes amounting to Rs.57.5 million.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Excise department, on directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla, had started road checking campaign against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules from February 13 that would continue till March 10.

Up to the 18th day of the campaign, as many as 46,476 vehicles had been checked across the province, out of which 3,399 vehicles were impounded due to different reasons while the documents of 3,913 vehicles were confiscated.

The Excise teams inspected 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 15,434 in Hyderabad, 5,142 in Sukkur, 6,038 in Mirpurkhas, 4,336 in Larkana and 2,467 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added.

The provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised owners of tax-defaulting vehicles that being responsible citizens they should submit due taxes at the earliest.

He warned that vehicles plying on roads without an authorised registration number plate or with a fancy number plate, and those that have applied for registration and open letter will be impounded.