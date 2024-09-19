Sindh Excise dept to start 2nd phase of issuance of premium numbers from Oct 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) To support flood victim rehabilitation efforts of the Sindh government, the second phase of issuing premium number plates will commence on October 12 here by Sindh Excise department.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the Excise and Taxation Department held a fund-raising auction for the issuance of premium number plates, and the Sindh government received Rs 670 million in the first phase, Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon said this while talking to media at Sindh Assembly.

Funds obtained from the premium number plates are being allocated to the world’s largest housing project for flood victims, as envisioned by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added.

“In the end September, for the first time in Pakistan's history, premium number plates will be issued online, with a dedicated portal currently under development. This will allow people to obtain premium number plates from the comfort of their homes,” the minister said.

The Excise and Taxation office at the Civic Center has undergone reforms to eliminate public inconveniences, he said adding that, our goal is to provide facilities and benefits directly to the people at their doorstep.

The Sindh government, as a solution to Karachi's traffic congestion issues, relocating major bus stands out of the metropolis and illegal bus stands are being removed, Sharjeel Inam Memon announced. The heavy traffic that was impacting the city's traffic system would be kept out of the city and a free shuttle service has been introduced to transport passengers from designated points to the bus terminal outside the city.

He said that legislation is the job of parliamentarians and PPP as well as other parties want any constitutional amendments to be made with the consensus of all parties; the 18th amendment is an example of the political consensus.

The PPP is a democratic party that respects the judiciary but seeking judicial reforms was not wrong as well. “Our aim is to make amendments that benefit the people, ensuring that no individual has to wait twenty or twenty-five years to seek justice from the courts,” he added.

Sharjeel Memon deplored aggressive behaviors and trends on social media targeting state institutions, and said “We do not believe in responding to bad behavior with bad behavior.”