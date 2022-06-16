UrduPoint.com

Sindh Excise Deptt's Road Checking Campaign Comes To End

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 69,020 vehicles were checked across the province till the end of the road checking campaign for tax collection from tax defaulting vehicles.

According to the details received here on Thursday, 17992 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 23194 in Hyderabad and 6991 in Sukkur, while 9136 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 7035 in Mirpurkhas and 4402 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

As many as 3838 vehicles were seized for various reasons while documents of 5984 vehicles were also confiscated during the road checking operation.

Till the end of 31st day, a total tax of over Rs. 7 crore and 55 lakhs was collected.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles across the province has come to an end successfully.

Tax defaulters can get their tax information on the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk.

He further said that the next campaign to collect tax from the owners of non-paying vehicles would also be launched soon and the performance of the excise staff during the road checking campaign has been excellent.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also thanked the people for their cooperation during the road checking campaign.

