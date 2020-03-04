Sindh Excise Minister asks officials to boost efforts for recovery of dues

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday asked the officers concerned to boost their efforts for the recovery of government's dues regarding motor vehicle tax from government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organizations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday asked the officers concerned to boost their efforts for the recovery of government's dues regarding motor vehicle tax from government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organizations.

While presiding over a meeting here in his office, he said no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in that regard.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Director Admn/MVR Nasir Effandi and other officers also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Overall performance of the Deputy Directors/Excise and Taxation Officers of Motor Registration Wing was reviewed in detail.

The minister directed the Assistant Director Computer-I MRW to cooperate with all Deputy Directors/ETOs in providing requisite computerized data.

Chawla also directed to launch Road Checking Campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles. Recovery of the taxes is very important and it shows the performance of the officers as well and we must come upto the expectations of the people, he added.

He said that during last fiscal year Sindh Excise Department recovered more than 100 per cent tax recovery and hopefully this year too we would also achieve more than our tax targets.