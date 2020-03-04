UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Excise Minister Asks Officials To Boost Efforts For Recovery Of Dues

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:41 PM

Sindh Excise Minister asks officials to boost efforts for recovery of dues

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday asked the officers concerned to boost their efforts for the recovery of government's dues regarding motor vehicle tax from government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organizations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wednesday asked the officers concerned to boost their efforts for the recovery of government's dues regarding motor vehicle tax from government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organizations.

While presiding over a meeting here in his office, he said no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in that regard.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Director Admn/MVR Nasir Effandi and other officers also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Overall performance of the Deputy Directors/Excise and Taxation Officers of Motor Registration Wing was reviewed in detail.

The minister directed the Assistant Director Computer-I MRW to cooperate with all Deputy Directors/ETOs in providing requisite computerized data.

Chawla also directed to launch Road Checking Campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles. Recovery of the taxes is very important and it shows the performance of the officers as well and we must come upto the expectations of the people, he added.

He said that during last fiscal year Sindh Excise Department recovered more than 100 per cent tax recovery and hopefully this year too we would also achieve more than our tax targets.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Road Vehicle Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

1 hour ago

Govt determined to provide ease of doing business: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.