Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Friday assured grant of a two-month extension in the final date for bio-metric verification of owners of old vehicles and the early launch of an online system for submission of fees.

The provincial minister, in a meeting with car Dealers Association, said that an online system for submission of fees for change of number plates will be launched and the owners will be provided with the number plates of the vehicles immediately after applying.

For the convenience of the public, the procedures for vehicle taxes, registration and bio-metrics are being further simplified and more Facilitation Centers will be established across the province, he said adding “We are trying to ensure that the steps taken by the Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department are people-friendly.

The delegation led by Chairman Car Dealers Association Muhammad Kamran Khan presented over view of business environment and issues of the relevant sector.

They demanded extension in the final date for bio-metric verification of owners of old vehicles in public interest, that was responded positively by the minister.

The meeting was also attended by Saleem Godail, Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Muhammad Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Aurangzeb Panhwar, DG Excise and Taxation Shabana Pervez, Director Waheed Sheikh and others.