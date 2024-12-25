Sindh Excise Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sindh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, honored Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary, recognizing his unparalleled political wisdom, leadership, and philosophy, which led to the creation of Pakistan.
Mukesh Kumar Chawla highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s commitment to the inclusion of minorities in the newly formed Muslim state, underlining his progressive vision, according to a news release on Wednesday.
He further stated that Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, are celebrating this day with great enthusiasm and gratitude.
He emphasized the need for the nation to embrace Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of unity, discipline, and faith for continued progress. "The entire nation remains forever grateful to the founder for giving us Pakistan," said Mukesh Kumar Chawla.
Recent Stories
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christmas celebration at Catholic Church Abbottabad promotes religious harmony2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh joins St. Patrick's for Christmas prayers, emphasizes unity & progress12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam showed us path to make Pakistan strong, sovereign state: minister12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam envisioned of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent: Amjad Malik22 minutes ago
-
KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal22 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation22 minutes ago
-
UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan ambassador praises Jinnah's vision, highlights ties with Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers inaugurate development & beautification work at Lansdowne bridge Rohri32 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary at Mazar-e-Quaid42 minutes ago
-
Information officer felicitates newly elected Tando Adam Press Club officials42 minutes ago