Sindh Excise Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Sindh Excise Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sindh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, honored Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary, recognizing his unparalleled political wisdom, leadership, and philosophy, which led to the creation of Pakistan.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s commitment to the inclusion of minorities in the newly formed Muslim state, underlining his progressive vision, according to a news release on Wednesday.

He further stated that Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, are celebrating this day with great enthusiasm and gratitude.

He emphasized the need for the nation to embrace Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of unity, discipline, and faith for continued progress. "The entire nation remains forever grateful to the founder for giving us Pakistan," said Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

