Sindh Excise Recovers 46 Kg Charas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise and Taxation department's team led by Excise Inspector Imtiaz Ali Makhdoom recovered 46 kilograms of charas from secret cavities of a truck at check post-Kandiaro Rasoolabad.

The team also arrested an accused namely Qadir Shah, a resident of Quetta, said a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has appreciated the successful action of Excise Team.

Chawla said that all segments of the society have to work together to discourage drug trafficking.

More Stories From Pakistan

