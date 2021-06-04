Sindh Excise seizes 20 KG Charas, arrests accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Excise department Ubauro led by Excise Inspector and Narcotics Control Aamir Khan Kalwar during search of a suspicious truck at Excise Check Post Kamu Shaheed Sindh- Punjab border recovered 20 kilograms of charas and arrested accused Shafiqul Rehman resident of Kohat district.

The accused was allegedly transporting charas from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

Investigation is underway against the accused while the truck used in the incident has also been impounded.

APP:ark