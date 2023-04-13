Sindh Excise & Taxation deptt collects taxes of Rs.95 bn in 9 months of FY22-23

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.95 billion were collected in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.95 billion were collected in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-23.

The minister, while giving details of tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department from July 2022 to March 2023 through a statement issued here, said that a total of Rs.95405.348 million were generated through the collection of different taxes, cess and fees.

He said that Rs.8038.

749 million was received under motor vehicle tax, Rs.82154.567 million for infrastructure cess, Rs.459.972 million for professional tax and Rs.3.308 million was collected as cotton fee.

The minister termed the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and hoped that the tax collection targets of the department would be achieved well before the end of the current financial year.

He advised the tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility and file their taxes on time to avoid any unpleasant situation.