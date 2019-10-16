Sindh Excise to construct five new offices in different districts: Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday said that the Excise Department would construct five new offices at Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro and Umarkot districts at a cost of Rs. 148.389 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday said that the Excise Department would construct five new offices at Matiari Tando Allahyar , Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro and Umarkot districts at a cost of Rs. 148.389 million

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that the purpose of building these offices was to facilitate public affairs and facilitate the people, according to a handout.

The Minister added that the Sindh government wanted to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also reviewed the officers' overall performance of tax collection and asked them to expedite their efforts to recover the taxes.

It was decided in the meeting that soon a road checking campaign would be launched to collect tax from non-tax paying vehicles.

The Provincial Minister instructed the Director Administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for launching a road checking campaign.

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Sheikh,Director General Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.