UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Express Starts Operation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Sindh Express starts operation

Sindh Express has started its operation as first train departed for Karachi from here on Saturday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Express has started its operation as first train departed for Karachi from here on Saturday morning.

Divisional railways administration was making all-out efforts to the make the train a success and for this purpose banners had been displayed at different places for the publicity of the train, PR sources told APP.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh From

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor orders officials to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

2 minutes ago

Copenhagen Police Publish Photo of Suspected Bombe ..

2 minutes ago

Modi, reflection of Hitler, Nazism: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago

Public transporters disappear despite double fare ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.