Sindh Express starts operation

Sindh Express has started its operation as first train departed for Karachi from here on Saturday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Express has started its operation as first train departed for Karachi from here on Saturday morning.

Divisional railways administration was making all-out efforts to the make the train a success and for this purpose banners had been displayed at different places for the publicity of the train, PR sources told APP.