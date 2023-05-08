Sindh expressed confidence on PPP in LG elections: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that all the phases of local government elections have been completed in Sindh and people reposed their confidence on Pakistan Peoples Party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that all the phases of local government elections have been completed in Sindh and people reposed their confidence on Pakistan Peoples Party.

While addressing a press conference here, the minister claimed that it was the result of the performance of PPP that people voted in favour of PPP and had achieved success throughout Sindh.

He said that all the phases LG elections had been completed in a transparent manner in the entire province and no untoward event occurred as personnel of police and law enforcement agencies were alert on their duty.

He said that the people of Sindh expressed their full confidence in Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the leadership of the PPP as well as Sindh government.

Citizens of Karachi also expressed their full confidence by voting in favour of the Peoples Party due to record development work carried out in the metropolis including the construction of flyovers, bridges and underpasses, better waste management and improved public transport system.

Sharjeel Memon while commenting on the Foreign Minister's visit to India to attend the SCO meeting said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented Pakistan's point of view strongly on the situation in India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also busted the BJP's baseless propaganda on Indian soil.

Due to PTI regime's illogical and tactless policies, Pakistan was pushed into diplomatic isolation and now the same Imran Khan and other PTI leadership were criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit, he observed and alleged that PTI that used to receive funds from India and Israel was demonstrating their loyalty to their donors.

India intended Pakistan's foreign minister not to participate in the SCO meeting and PTI leadership also wanted the same, he said adding that it was on the record that during the elections in India, PTI members were praying for the success of Narendra Modi while Imran Khan was campaigning and tweeting in his support.