Sindh faces 37 percent shortage of water, PA informed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Friday was informed that the province was facing 37 percent shortage of water.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal said that the issues of shortage had been raised many times in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He stated this while responding during the question hour on the floor of provincial assembly.

Earlier, the session started with Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The Minister said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) did not decide itself. He said that water was distributed by keeping in view the availability of water every year.

Replying to another question, he said that 64 small dams had been completed so far.

Answering a question, he said that in the year 2017-18 an amount of Rs57,500,000 was allocated out of which Rs56,062,500 was spent on the headwork's of Sukkur Barrage.

He said that irrigation water was being distributed fairly and equitably as per availability in the system and there was no shortage of irrigation water in the lower Sindh.

He further said that the Irrigation department had taken various steps for the betterment of the canal systems in the province.

Answering another question on the construction of four new dams on River Indus, he said that there was no such scheme of new dams on the river Indus in the limits of the province.