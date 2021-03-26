UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Faces 37 Percent Shortage Of Water, PA Informed

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sindh faces 37 percent shortage of water, PA informed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Friday was informed that the province was facing 37 percent shortage of water.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal said that the issues of shortage had been raised many times in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He stated this while responding during the question hour on the floor of provincial assembly.

Earlier, the session started with Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The Minister said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) did not decide itself. He said that water was distributed by keeping in view the availability of water every year.

Replying to another question, he said that 64 small dams had been completed so far.

Answering a question, he said that in the year 2017-18 an amount of Rs57,500,000 was allocated out of which Rs56,062,500 was spent on the headwork's of Sukkur Barrage.

He said that irrigation water was being distributed fairly and equitably as per availability in the system and there was no shortage of irrigation water in the lower Sindh.

He further said that the Irrigation department had taken various steps for the betterment of the canal systems in the province.

Answering another question on the construction of four new dams on River Indus, he said that there was no such scheme of new dams on the river Indus in the limits of the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Water Provincial Assembly Sukkur

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to procure 0.1 million tonnes whe ..

41 seconds ago

Prof Arshad Bhatti appointed as Rector Virtual Uni ..

1 minute ago

Al- Khidmat Foundation decides to setup Corona car ..

1 minute ago

Canada to Potentially Hit 1Mln Coronavirus Cases B ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi ..

34 minutes ago

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.