UrduPoint.com

Sindh Faces Worst Disaster Due To Rains Floods: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Sindh faces worst disaster due to rains floods: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday said that due to heavy rains and floods, Sindh province had faced the worst disaster in history, due to which not only standing crops have been destroyed but also in several cities the roads were also dilapidated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday said that due to heavy rains and floods, Sindh province had faced the worst disaster in history, due to which not only standing crops have been destroyed but also in several cities the roads were also dilapidated.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in a statement here that the roads of most cities of Sindh had been severely damaged due to the recent heavy rains.

'Karachi is main artery of the country's economy. Sindh Government is continuing the work of reconstruction of the roads of Karachi', he said.

He added, 'Sindh Government is working day and night on emergency basis. Special attention is also being given to the improvement of the infrastructure of the industrial zones'.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has destroyed the country because of their incompetence. The Niazi group has done nothing but damage the country's economy during their tenure.

He said that the disgraceful face of Tehreek-e-Insaf had been exposed in front of the people. The words of Imran Niazi and his group had been proved to be the bundle of lies.

He said that Imran Khan Niazi has lost his credibility among the people and people have rejected him.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Commerce Government Rains

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.