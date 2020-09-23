UrduPoint.com
Sindh Faces Worst Human Rights Violations: Haleem Adil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sindh faces worst human rights violations: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Leader of Parliamentary Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday said that the province of Sindh has been facing the worst human rights violations.

According to details, Haleem Adil along with the team of his lawyers led by Advocate Shahid Soomro appeared before the Sindh Human Rights Commission, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil said that the situation of human rights in Sindh is worsening.

The Commission had taken a Suo Moto notice of an accusation of violation of human rights allegedly by Haleem Adil during the elections of 2019 for Ghotki and served him notice.

Haleem Sheikh said the government of Sindh had formed this commission to safeguard the rights of its own party (PPP) in 2011 with an annual budget of millions of rupees.

He said Sindh government was involved in irregularities and rigging in the Ghotki election last year.

He said people belonging to the PPP are part of the Commission and its aim is to suppress the political opponents.

He said people from Ratodero to Hyderabad suffered from AIDS but the Commission remained silent and more than 124000 people were bitten by dogs but the Commission was silent.

He said children are working in factories for Rs 2000 per month, but no one takes action.

He said when employees protest, they are being beaten by police but the Commission does not take any action.

He said Sindh government is using all its departments and institutions to suppress its political opponents.

He said that whenever Bilawal Bhutto starts a campaign for the rights of Sindh, we will support him.

