Sindh Finalizes New Alignment For Malir Expressway Project

Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:02 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed project director Malir Expressway project to start work on 1st phase of the project starting from Jam Saddiq Bridge to Quaidabad as new alignment of the project has been finalized

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on Malir Expressway on Friday.

Sindh education & Labour Minister Saeed Ghani also attended the meeting.

Besides, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Soomro, Senior Director Public Private Partnership Unit Danish Patel, Additional Commissioner Karachi Asad Ali Khan, CEO Malir Expressway Project Tanveer Ahmad Khan, CFO Malir Expressway Tanveer ul Bari DC Korangi Irfan Salam and others also attended the meeting.

Sindh Local Government Minister said the it was a mega project of Sindh Government under public private partnership that would ease the traffic congestion of Karachi adding that new alignment has been designed after the objection were raised by the people of Malir.

Nasir said that new alignment for the project has been designed after consultation with the elected representative of Malir district and stakeholders. The Sindh Government was trying to minimize displacement of the population, the minister added.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also approved the new route of Malir Expressway project.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Malir told that 400 to 500 houses would be affected in four villages under new alignment.

He added that Government has to acquire 40 acres of private land under the new route.

On this, Nasir Shah directed DC Malir to include resettlement segment for displaced population in the project and also identify the land for the purpose.

