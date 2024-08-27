Sindh Finalizes Rain Emergency Arrangements: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the possibility of heavy rains across the province until August 31 and the government has completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the possibility of heavy rains across the province until August 31 and the government has completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation.
In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said that the public is urged to cooperate with authorities in the event of any sudden developments.
Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a rain emergency cell has been established at the Chief Minister's House. In view of the monsoon rains, the Sindh government has appointed in-charges in 30 districts across the province.
The Sindh Chief Minister has directed all ministers, advisers, special assistants, and divisional commissioners to remain alert and active, he said.
The Senior Minister also mentioned that there is a risk of flooding in coastal areas. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea. Necessary machinery has been provided to towns for drainage, and the KMC and Water board have already improved the drainage system.
He added that local bodies and elected representatives, including UC Chairmen, have been instructed to coordinate with the relevant administrations. Additionally, the embankments from Hamal Lake to Manchar Lake are being reinforced, and monitoring of weak points is ongoing, he said.
