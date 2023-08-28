Open Menu

Sindh Finance Minister Directs To Clear Dues Of Ex-govt Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex-govt employees

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance Mohammad Younus Dagha has directed the finance department to take immediate measures to clear the dues and payments of retired and serving government officials who have been suffering due to non-clearance of their dues for the past two years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance Mohammad Younus Dagha has directed the finance department to take immediate measures to clear the dues and payments of retired and serving government officials who have been suffering due to non-clearance of their dues for the past two years.

Younus Dagha was chairing a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department on Monday at his office to review the working of the District treasuries.

The minister was told that the cases of over 20,000 retired government officials have become overdue in past three years due to low budgeting against the heads of pension commutation, gratuity and LPR.

The liability has soared to Rs 36 billion and the retired employees are facing a queue of two years in various District Account offices of the province.

The minister was briefed that several cases of massive irregularities were found in the District treasuries in which the officials found involved were penalized. However, the system cannot still be termed as foolproof for any such fraud in the future.

Younus Dagha directed the Secretary of Finance to remove the ill-reputed treasury officials from their positions and take disciplinary actions against them.

He also directed the senior officials of the finance department and AG Sindh to engage with IT experts and devise mechanism to make the computer system effective to check for any manipulation in future.

He also directed the IT wing of the finance department to prepare and launch a mobile app through which the applicants will be able to avail the services of the district accounts office from their homes.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

6 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

6 minutes ago
 IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Tor ..

IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Torkhem border

56 seconds ago
 CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi B ..

CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi Bahauddin

57 seconds ago
 Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Anka ..

Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Ankara

1 minute ago
Political parties pledge to elevate girls' educati ..

Political parties pledge to elevate girls' education in KP

1 minute ago
 PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthc ..

PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthcare group for AED4.4bn

13 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for prese ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for preserving cultural heritage of Uch ..

15 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

15 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with ..

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with SRA

15 minutes ago
 Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in J ..

Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in Jaranwala tragedy: IGP

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan