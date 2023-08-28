Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex-govt employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance Mohammad Younus Dagha has directed the finance department to take immediate measures to clear the dues and payments of retired and serving government officials who have been suffering due to non-clearance of their dues for the past two years.

Younus Dagha was chairing a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department on Monday at his office to review the working of the District treasuries.

The minister was told that the cases of over 20,000 retired government officials have become overdue in past three years due to low budgeting against the heads of pension commutation, gratuity and LPR.

The liability has soared to Rs 36 billion and the retired employees are facing a queue of two years in various District Account offices of the province.

The minister was briefed that several cases of massive irregularities were found in the District treasuries in which the officials found involved were penalized. However, the system cannot still be termed as foolproof for any such fraud in the future.

Younus Dagha directed the Secretary of Finance to remove the ill-reputed treasury officials from their positions and take disciplinary actions against them.

He also directed the senior officials of the finance department and AG Sindh to engage with IT experts and devise mechanism to make the computer system effective to check for any manipulation in future.

He also directed the IT wing of the finance department to prepare and launch a mobile app through which the applicants will be able to avail the services of the district accounts office from their homes.