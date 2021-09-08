Sindh first province in Pakistan introducing law in Braille book

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon has said that Sindh is the first province in Pakistan that has introduced law in braille book and we are striving hard to resolve the issues of visually impaired persons.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday.

On this occasion Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, office bearers of Disabled Welfare Association and Visually Impaired People Support Association Javaid Raees, Sheikh Saud Ahmed , Ajeet Kumar , Abdullah Waheed and others were also present.

In the meeting, the inauguration ceremony of Braille Book containing Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2021 was also conducted.

He said that it was also a proud feeling moment when DEPD issued driving license to hearing impaired persons in collaboration with other stakeholders.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon added, ' Visually Impaired persons are also part of the society and beside other persons with disabilities, we are addressing the issues of visually impaired persons on priority basis '.

He said that Sindh Government had also made arrangements for visually impaired persons for their smooth appearance in board examinations and we were pretty sure that these measures would ease their life.