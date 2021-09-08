UrduPoint.com

Sindh First Province In Pakistan Introducing Law In Braille Book

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:31 AM

Sindh first province in Pakistan introducing law in Braille book

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon has said that Sindh is the first province in Pakistan that has introduced law in braille book and we are striving hard to resolve the issues of visually impaired persons.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday.

On this occasion Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, office bearers of Disabled Welfare Association and Visually Impaired People Support Association Javaid Raees, Sheikh Saud Ahmed , Ajeet Kumar , Abdullah Waheed and others were also present.

In the meeting, the inauguration ceremony of Braille Book containing Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2021 was also conducted.

He said that it was also a proud feeling moment when DEPD issued driving license to hearing impaired persons in collaboration with other stakeholders.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon added, ' Visually Impaired persons are also part of the society and beside other persons with disabilities, we are addressing the issues of visually impaired persons on priority basis '.

He said that Sindh Government had also made arrangements for visually impaired persons for their smooth appearance in board examinations and we were pretty sure that these measures would ease their life.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Saud 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

4 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.