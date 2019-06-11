Sindh fisheries department release over four million fish species in Manchar lake

Sindh Secretary for Fisheries Department Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar Tuesday said that the departments in collaboration with World Wild Foundation has released over four million fish species in Manchar lake aimed to improve socio economic condition of fishermen of the area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Secretary for Fisheries Department Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar Tuesday said that the departments in collaboration with World Wild Foundation has released over four million fish species in Manchar lake aimed to improve socio economic condition of fishermen of the area.

The species needs eight months time to get required length therefore, the provincial government has imposed ban on fishing in Manchar Lake, he said this while holding meeting with the fishermen during his visit to lake.

The secretary called upon the fishermen to follow the rules and avoid use of small size net during fishing. The United Nations has also imposed ban on fishing of small size fishes, he said and added that the fishermen could get long term benefits by applying fishing rules in letter and spirit.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Director General Fisheries Mir Allahdad Talpur and Director Zulfiqar Larak, Aijaz Ahmed mahesar informed that he scheduled his visit to Manchar Lake on the directive of Sindh Chief Minister to hear and resolve the grievances of the fishermen of the area.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro while speaking on the occasion informed that out of 48 Reverse Osmosis Plants, 25 will be activated up to June 30, 2019 for which Public Health Engineering Department is working round the clock. These R.O. Plants were earlier activated on the directive of the Water Commission of the Supreme Court and Sindh Chief Minister however, due technical reasons they become non activated, he said and added that efforts are underway to activate all R.O. Plants within stipulated time.

He informed that the provincial government has planned various schemes to improve the socio economic condition of the poor people living around the Manchar Lake and all out efforts are being made to resolve the issues of fishermen in minimum possible time. Besides facilitating the fishermen with loans efforts are being made to arrange new boats for them, he said and added that efforts are also being made to promote tourism in the area.