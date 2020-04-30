Sindh focused to achieve 14000MMT Wheat procurement target for 2020

The Sindh Food Department has directed Deputy Directors Food Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and all the District Food Controllers to expedite the process of wheat procurement and ensure to achieve 1.4000 MMT wheat target set by Sindh cabinet for season 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh food Department has directed Deputy Directors Food Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and all the District Food Controllers to expedite the process of wheat procurement and ensure to achieve 1.4000 MMT wheat target set by Sindh cabinet for season 2020.

Sindh Secretary Food Department Laeq Ahmed has written a letter to Deputy Directors Food and District Food Controllers reads " During the meeting of Provincial Cabinet held on April 27, 2020, the Cabinet discussed and reviewed the progress of on going wheat procurement 2020, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister of Sindh and Cabinet members after reviewing the progress of each district asked to speed up the efforts for ensuring the achievement of target of 1.4000 MMT wheat procurement for year 2020 set by the cabinet.

The statement said that the progress report of procurement received on April 28, 2020 indicates that 40 per cent of target has so for been achieved which can not be termed as satisfactory performance at the stage.

Therefore, the officials of the Food department are directed to gear up efforts for achieving targets of respective region /district.

Any lapse in achieving the target will be viewed very seriously and the department shall take the strict and drastic disciplinary action against the officers who fail to achieve the target of their respective region and district.

Further, the Director Food Sindh has also been directed to monitor the progress of procurement of wheat on daily basis and ensure that the target fixed by the Cabinet is achieved in full.