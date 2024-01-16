Open Menu

Sindh Food Authority Launches Awareness Campaign About Healthy Food

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Sindh Food Authority launches awareness campaign about healthy food

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Sindh Food Authority has launched an awareness campaign through media regarding healthy food.

This campaign has been started under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhr Hussain, said a statement on Tuesday.

In this regard, DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain along with his team chef Moqim Soomro will give interviews on electronic television channels.

Through their interviews, they will create awareness about healthy food and also show the general public how to maintain good health.

