Sindh Food Authority Raids Restaurants For Poor Conditions, Fines Violators

Published December 23, 2022

Sindh food authority raids restaurants for poor conditions, fines violators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Sindh Food Authority, led by deputy director Bashir Khan, raided milk shops, bakeries and restaurants over poor sanitation conditions in Baldia and Saeedabad areas of district West.

The raids were carried out on the directives of Director General of Sindh Food Authority Imran Bhatti, said a communiqué here on Friday.

The team imposed fines on violators. The deputy director reminded the business community of food items that there would be no compromise on hygiene rules in the district West and strict action would be taken against, those who violate the Sindh Food Authority law.

