Sindh Food Authority seals a restaurant, other food outlets fined

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The team of Sind Food Authority, Wednesday, sealed a restaurant on charge of selling substandard "biryani" and imposed fine of thousands of rupees to food factory, bakery, milk and tea shops here in different units of Latifabad.

According to SFA spokesman, the team conducted raid at a food factory in Latifabad Unit 11 and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on charge of using contraband Ajinomoto salt and substandard food colours.

The team also sealed a restaurant of the said food factory at Latifabad Unit 8 on the same charges.

In other raids at three tea shops, a bakery and a dairy shop in different units of Latifabad, the SFA team imposed fine of total Rs. 80,000 to owners while the team also imposed fine of Rs. 30,000/- upon the owner of a burger shop. The team also issued warning to other shopkeepers, fast food outlets and bakeries to restrain practice of using contraband salt and substandard food colours.