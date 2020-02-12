UrduPoint.com
Sindh Food Authority Seals Bakery's Production Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Sindh Food Authority seals bakery's production unit

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has conducted raids in different parts of Hyderabad and sealed the production unit of a bakery, issued notices to others and also imposed fine to restaurants, super general stores and dairy shops on charges of selling substandard and expired products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has conducted raids in different parts of Hyderabad and sealed the production unit of a bakery, issued notices to others and also imposed fine to restaurants, super general stores and dairy shops on charges of selling substandard and expired products.

The SFA spokesman informed here on Wednesday that SFA team led by Director Operations Imtiaz Ali Abro had conducted raids at various bakeries, restaurants, super general stores and dairy shops and inspected Hygiene, cleanliness, sale of standardized foods as well as preparation of safe edible products.

During inspection, the team sealed a production unit of a famous bakery while finding preparation of substandard food items, the spokesman informed and added that the team also imposed fine to two super general stores, nine restaurants and two dairy shops on charge of violation of health safety rules.

The SFA team also issued notices to owners of other food outlets asking them to register their general stores, restaurants and dairy shops with Sindh Food Authority in time period of seven days.

