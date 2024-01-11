Open Menu

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Seals Substandard Ghee Factory

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) seals substandard ghee factory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) took action in Hyderabad and sealed a domestic factory producing substandard ghee and wasted four maunds of substandard ghee.

The operation was led by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain.

According to a handout, Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso along with his team, sealed the domestic factory of unhealthy and substandard ghee which was operating in a house in the limits of Panyari police station.

During the raid, factory workers also attacked the team of SFA with sticks, but on resistance they escaped. The team of SFA wasted four maunds of sub-standard ghee while the equipment for making sub-standard ghee were also seized.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso said that strict action was being taken against those who make and sell unhealthy and sub- standard ghee and oil. Meanwhile Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain has warned to take strict action against those who adulterate food items.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Oil Hyderabad

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan