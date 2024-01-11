Sindh Food Authority (SFA) seals substandard ghee factory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) took action in Hyderabad and sealed a domestic factory producing substandard ghee and wasted four maunds of substandard ghee.

The operation was led by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain.

According to a handout, Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso along with his team, sealed the domestic factory of unhealthy and substandard ghee which was operating in a house in the limits of Panyari police station.

During the raid, factory workers also attacked the team of SFA with sticks, but on resistance they escaped. The team of SFA wasted four maunds of sub-standard ghee while the equipment for making sub-standard ghee were also seized.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso said that strict action was being taken against those who make and sell unhealthy and sub- standard ghee and oil. Meanwhile Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain has warned to take strict action against those who adulterate food items.