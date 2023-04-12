Close
Sindh Food Authority To Register Food Products From May 15

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Sindh Food Authority to register food products from May 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain said that SFA had decided to start the registration process of Food products/brands of all pre-packed food items from May 15 as per the vision of Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla to make authority functional.

"Those who do not get their products registered under SFA will face legal action as per SFA Act 2016, rules, laws, and regulations." This he said while visiting Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) HQ at Gulistan-e-Joher, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

DG SFA had a meeting with Director Quality Control Center (QCC) Dr Tahira Zaheer & other officers.

Director SFA Masood Bhutto, Director Technical Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Dr Seema Ashraf were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to Food Products Brand Registration and joint working with Federal Food Authority (PSQCA).

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain further said that SFA would work in various sectors in collaboration with Federal Food Authority to provide better food items to the people of Sindh.

Moreover, Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla had directed to make sure of the provision of quality food and take action against those who were involved in food adulteration or selling substandard food items.

During the meeting, it was also decided that officials of SFA would be allowed to utilize the lab of QCC for the purpose.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that SFA administration was trying to take all stakeholders on board for the provision of safe, hygienic, and adulteration-free food to the general public of Sindh.

