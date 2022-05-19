UrduPoint.com

Sindh Food Dept Acts Against Hoarders Recovers 590,890 Wheat Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Sindh Food dept acts against hoarders recovers 590,890 wheat bags

The Sindh Food department, on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has launched an operation against wheat hoarding throughout the province and has so far recovered 590,890.5 bags of wheat

The report presented before the CM says that 590,890 bags of wheat, each bag of 100 kg, have been recovered from different districts of five divisions.

Around 246,640 bags were recovered from three districts include Khairpur 101,220 bags, Ghotki 69,770 bags, Sukkur 75,650 bags.

The total 46,880 bags were recovered from Shaheed Benazirabad include Naushehroferoze 28,000 bags, Sanghar 3,900 bags and Shaheed Benazirabad 14,980 bgas.

The operation would continue all over Sindh so that hoarded grain could be recovered to stabilize the atta prices in the province.

