UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Food Dept Directs Action Against Transportation Of Wheat Outside Of Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Sindh Food dept directs action against transportation of wheat outside of Sindh

Sindh Food Department has directed all Deputy Directors Food and District Food Controllers to liaison with district administrations for action against transportation of wheat outside of province and hoarding by local stockiest to prevent price hike and shortage of wheat in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Sindh food Department has directed all Deputy Directors Food and District Food Controllers to liaison with district administrations for action against transportation of wheat outside of province and hoarding by local stockiest to prevent price hike and shortage of wheat in the province.

A letter released by Food Department Government, stated that Sindh government has empowered Deputy Commissioners and District Food Controllers to take action against the transportation of wheat outside of province and hoarding by local stockiest under Section 3 (I) & Section 3(2)(C) of West Pakistan Food Stuff (Control) 1958 (Sindh Amendment Act 1974) vide a notification issued on May 2, 2020 issued by Home Department .

It added that wheat recovered by District Administrations or District Food Controllers will be considered as procured wheat and would be shifted to government god owns.

The officials authorized to take action against hoarding has been reminded that in light of Sindh Cabinet's decisions, the functional flour mills were allowed to retain wheat stock of 90 days as per sanctioned and grinding capacity.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Price May 2020 God All Government Cabinet Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

56 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

1 hour ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

1 hour ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.