UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Food Deptt To Release Wheat In Sept

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sindh food deptt to release wheat in Sept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday chaired a meeting of the food department and reviewed the wheat price.

Sindh Minister for Food Hari Ram, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was told that the supply and price of wheat were reasonable and the food department would release the wheat in September as per its policy.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Price September Murad Ali Shah Wheat

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

51 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

55 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

1 hour ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Fruits, vegetables exports grew during 11 months

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.