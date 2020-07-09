Sindh food deptt to release wheat in Sept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday chaired a meeting of the food department and reviewed the wheat price.

Sindh Minister for Food Hari Ram, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was told that the supply and price of wheat were reasonable and the food department would release the wheat in September as per its policy.