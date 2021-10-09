Sindh Food Minister has admitted, releasing wheat to flour mills would reduced its prices: Maulvi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Maulvi on Saturday said that Sindh Food Minister has admitted that the timely releasing of wheat to the flour mils would help reduce its prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Maulvi on Saturday said that Sindh Food Minister has admitted that the timely releasing of wheat to the flour mils would help reduce its prices.

In response of Sindh government food Minister, he said Why the Sindh government has to release wheat on October 15 every year when early release get down the prices of flour. "If the Sindh government releases wheat soon, flour could be sold on low price" , he said.

He further said that why is it always necessary for the Sindh government to release wheat after public protests.

SAPM said that Sindh has producing wheat but it get later. Mahmood Maulvi said, flour was being sold at Rs73 to 75 per kg in Sindh today while the price of flour in Punjab was Rs58 to 59 per kg.

He asked the Sindh government to confirm these prices. He alleged that the Sindh government has plan to release wheat late for the benefit of hoarders and profiteers.

The hoarders and profiteers have purchase wheat from poor farmers at Rs 46 per kg and sell wheat at Rs 60 to 61 per kg.

It is the responsibility of the federation to import wheat to avoid shortfall in the country, he said.