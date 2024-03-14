Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Thursday met Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain here.

Secretary Food Nasir Abbas Soomro and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The DG SFA briefed Jam Khan Shoro about the objectives and procedures of establishing the provincial food authority.

The Minister was also briefed about the measures taken for supply of adulteration-free food items to the masses.

Jam Khan Shoro appreciated the performance of SFA.