Open Menu

Sindh Food Minister Meets DG SFA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Thursday met Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain here.

Secretary Food Nasir Abbas Soomro and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The DG SFA briefed Jam Khan Shoro about the objectives and procedures of establishing the provincial food authority.

The Minister was also briefed about the measures taken for supply of adulteration-free food items to the masses.

Jam Khan Shoro appreciated the performance of SFA.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

18 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

32 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

33 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

37 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

43 minutes ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

47 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

49 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

55 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan