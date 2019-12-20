Sindh Forensic DNA lab holds training session for prosecutors

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) organized a hands-on training session on "DNA Evidence in Courts" for prosecutors and inspectors (legal) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) organized a hands-on training session on "DNA Evidence in Courts" for prosecutors and inspectors (legal) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

According to an announcement here on Friday the program conducted by Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and Dr Nouman Rasool was attended by more than 30 participants from provincial police department.

The chief trainer, Dr. Rasool in his detailed presentation on the occasion discussed different aspects of DNA technology used in SFDL and varied components of forensic DNA reports.

He particularly focused on how DNA evidence was useful for establishing a crime during a trial.

Acknowledging that presently the scope of DNA evidence during trial was limited in local context, Dr. Rasool said this needed to be enhanced by educating all stake-holders i.e. police, medico-legal officers, lawyers and judiciary.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan in his introductory remarks said SFDL was first of its kind of facility in the province that specializes in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

SFDL has been set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi.

ICCBS Director Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary addressing the participants highlighted importance of forensic science as the requisite part of the tool-kit for law enforcement agency and its personnel when it came to solving crimes.

He said DNA evidence has revolutionized the world of forensic sciences in technologically advanced countries and that many of the crimes that were once difficult to be investigated, due to lack of evidence, were now being revisited.

Offenders are increasingly being put behind bars, he pointed out.

Talking about SFDL, Prof. Choudhary said it was a state-of-the-art facility offering forensic DNA analysis service, developed according to international standards.

It was claimed that a highly advanced technology was being used through active involvement of well trained and qualified professionals.

The participants appreciated the efforts put in by the trainers associated with SFDL and sounded confident that the training would not only benefit them in realization of their professional responsibilities.

It was said to particularly help them better assist courts to decide cases based upon forensic evidence.