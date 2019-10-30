Sindh forms Pensioners' Grievance Redressal Committee

The Sindh Finance Department has constituted a Pensioners' Grievance Redressal Committee to resolve the issues of retiring/retired employees of the provincial government and to assist the pension cases sanctioning authorities

The committee is comprised of Additional Secretary (SR/Admn), Finance Department as its Chairman while Deputy Secretary (Regulation), SGA&C Department; Deputy Accountant General (Pension) or District Accounts Officer concerned and Focal Person of the Administrative Department as members of the Committee, said a statement.

The committee will offer assistance to the Pension Sanctioning Authorities in settlement of pension cases to suggest measures necessary to remove bottlenecks to check whenever pension papers/final G.P.Fund papers are received in proper manner by the offices concerned.