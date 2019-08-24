UrduPoint.com
Sindh Gets Occupational Safety And Health Council

Sindh Department of Labour and Human Resources, in compliance to the Sindh Occupational Safety and Health Act 2017, has established Occupational Safety and Health Council

As per notification number L-II-2-4/2018 issued here the other day along with its terms of reference and details of the council members all registered workers pertaining to different sectors would be duly covered under the law.

The council with Secretary, Human resource and Development as its chairman is being duly represented by the government officials, including those from departments of industries and commerce, health as well as directorate of labour, Sindh.

None of these members are below the rank of BPS 19 and also include Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority, Director General of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency and Chief Fire Officer of KMC.

The Sindh Occupational Safety and Health Council also hold adequate representation of employers,workers, professionals as well as those from civil society.

It has been entrusted with the task to vigil on schemes and projects initiated for the welfare of workers and also compliance of safety standards adopted for varied categories of industrialunits, both in formal and informal sectors.

