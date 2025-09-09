Open Menu

Sindh Government & Administration Take Proactive Measures To Address Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of the Sindh government and Sukkur Division Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi, the administration has been actively working to mitigate the impact of the flood situation. On Tuesday, Commissioner Qureshi instructed administrative officers to remain vigilant and take all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of having a robust system in place for transportation, rescue, and medical facilities in relief camps to facilitate the timely relocation of affected individuals. In line with these directives, Deputy Commissioners in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, along with Assistant Commissioners in relevant tehsils, have been conducting visits to various areas in kacha (riverine areas) to inspect protective embankments, relief camps, and medical facilities.

The administration is persuading residents of kacha areas to relocate to safer locations or relief camps, where essential facilities such as food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other necessities have been pre-arranged for flood victims.

In addition to flood relief efforts, Assistant Commissioners in all relevant tehsils have been ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of cities and other areas following recent rains. Administrative officers have been inspecting drainage disposal stations, directing the immediate drainage of rainwater and cleanliness measures to prevent the spread of diseases after the rains.

Commissioner Sukkur has appealed to the public to follow the directives of the Sindh government and administration and relocate to relief camps in a timely manner to ensure their safety.

