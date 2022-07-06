(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the provincial government has taken appropriate steps to cope with possible losses due to recent monsoon rains.

On the special instructions of Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the members of the Sindh cabinet have been engaged in monitoring the situation in their assigned areas, he said and added that the administration across the province has been placed on high alert.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan on Monday which reviewed the situation which prevailed after the rainfall of the monsoon season.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister was apprised of the damage caused by the recent rains in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

He was also briefed on the rehabilitation works in this regard.

Expressing satisfaction over the rehabilitation work, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to expedite the rehabilitation work in order to provide early relief to rain affected people of the district.

He emphasized that special attention should be paid to maintain the drainage system so that accumulated rainwater in low lying areas could be drain out at the earliest. He also asked the HESCO officials to avoid unnecessary load shedding and ensure round the clock power supply at the pumping stations so that efforts of disposing accumulated rainwater could be made possible at the earliest.