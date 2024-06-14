Sindh Government Allocates Rs. 800 Million For Sports In FY 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh.
This commitment is reflected in the proposed budget allocation of Rs. 800 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Presenting the budget in the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the significance of investing in sports to nurture talent and promote healthy lifestyles among the youth. The allocated funds will support various initiatives, including programs for street children, the Sindh Games, the Sindh Sports board, and numerous sports associations.
The budget allocation will also support activities organised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, aiming to revive and bolster the sport at the grassroots level.
Recent Stories
Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..
Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques
Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control
Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day
Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program18 minutes ago
-
Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques18 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control18 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day18 minutes ago
-
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order28 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police28 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments27 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan27 minutes ago
-
Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO27 minutes ago
-
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid28 minutes ago
-
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, floods’ impacts: R ..28 minutes ago
-
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine35 minutes ago