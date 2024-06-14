Open Menu

Sindh Government Allocates Rs. 800 Million For Sports In FY 2024-25

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh.

This commitment is reflected in the proposed budget allocation of Rs. 800 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Presenting the budget in the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the significance of investing in sports to nurture talent and promote healthy lifestyles among the youth. The allocated funds will support various initiatives, including programs for street children, the Sindh Games, the Sindh Sports board, and numerous sports associations.

The budget allocation will also support activities organised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, aiming to revive and bolster the sport at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Hockey Chief Minister Sports Budget Murad Ali Shah Government Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

18 minutes ago
 Police officers listen to people's grievances at m ..

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

18 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

18 minutes ago
 Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to ma ..

Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

18 minutes ago
 Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

28 minutes ago
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

28 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

27 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

27 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

27 minutes ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

28 minutes ago
 Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan