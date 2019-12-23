UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Announces 3 Public Holidays On DEC 24th, 25TH And 27th

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Sindh Government announces 3 public holidays on DEC 24th, 25TH and 27th

Sindh Government has announced 3 public holidays on DEC 24th, 25TH and 27th

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Sindh Government has announced 3 public holidays on DEC 24th, 25TH and 27th.According to media reports, government of Sindh has announced public holiday on founder of Pakistan Quaid Azam birthday and Christmas day.

Notification has also been issued in this regard.Public holiday has also been announced on Benazir anniversary on December 27.

