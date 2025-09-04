Open Menu

Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons For Journalists' Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Government's Information Department has appointed focal persons at the provincial, divisional, and district levels for the protection of journalists and media workers under the Sindh Commission for Professional Journalists and Media Professionals (SCPJMP).

According to the handout issued on Thursday, these focal persons will not only ensure the protection of professional journalists and media workers but also oversee the implementation of the commission's constitution and rules and regulations.

Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Divisional Director Information Sukkur, has been appointed as the focal person for Sukkur

district. All journalists and media workers in Sukkur district have been advised to contact the appointed focal person

for any guidance or assistance regarding issues related to their journalistic work and protection, so that their problems can be resolved in a timely and effective manner.

