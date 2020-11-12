UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Approves 394 Appointments Against Deceased Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sindh government approves 394 appointments against deceased quota

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday approved 394 appointments on deceased quota (a quota fixed for the legal heirs of the government employees who died during the service) raising the total number of such appointments to 4423 since 2019 in various departments of the provincial government.

The approval was given in a meeting of a committee held with the chief secretary in the chair and all other relevant secretaries including Secretary Works and Services Imran Ata Soomro, Secretary Services Dr Saif Ur Rehman, Secretary food Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Secretary Law Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi and others present on the occasion, said a news release issued here.

The meeting approved 236 jobs in school education Department, 17 in Agriculture, Supply & price Control, 7 in College Education, 3 in department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), 4 in each Food and Forest & Wild Life, 3 in Home department, 26 in Sindh Health Department, 2 in Law department, 13 in Livestock & Fisheries, 15 in Local Government, 1 in Population department, 8 in Public Health Engineering, 1 in Social Welfare and 18 in Works and Services Department, Government of Sindh.

The secretaries of various departments informed the meeting about the delays being faced in finalization of cases by District Recruitment Committees (DRCs) of different districts.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the concerned deputy commissioners to immediately convene the meetings of district recruitment committees and submit the reports within 15 days so that appointment against deceased quota could be ensured.

He also directed DCs to submit reports regarding the district recruitment committee meeting conducted in their respective districts.

He also sought the details of those cases where the salaries had not been released or the recruitment committee process had been delayed.

The chief secretary directed all administrative secretaries to expedite the matter related to deceased quota, disable quota and regularization of employees.

