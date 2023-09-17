Sindh Government approves Rs. 1.1 billion for development in SITE Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi visited the secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) on the invitation of the Chamber. During the visit,� he informed the chamber that the Sindh government has approved 1.1 billion rupees for reconstruction of roads and drainage systems in SITE Hyderabad.

He emphatically said that as soon as the government releases said amount, tenders will be issued for it, but along with this, a committee will also be formed consisting of representatives of this chamber and the SITE industries to oversee the infrastructure works at the SITE. The government will release the money to the tenderers upon their satisfactory report.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed these views while answering the questions of the business community during his visit to the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI).

He said that the SITE was established in 1950 on 1264 acres with 497 industries where thousands of people were employed. He said that last week he visited SITE Hyderabad along with MD Site and met industrialists and investors and heard their problems, and during that visit, we personally witnessed the deteriorating situation of SITE Hyderabad. The industrialists and investors stated the problems like blocked drains, sewage water entering the industries, and the destruction of the drainage system, and they demanded that measures be taken for rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads and drainage.

He appreciated that the recommendations of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries have always been presented with complete statistics and practical suggestions, and only with the help of these recommendations and suggestions has the Sindh government approved one billion 10 crore rupees.

He said that a monthly meeting of all stakeholders will be convened at the chamber's secretariat every month to review the infrastructure maintenance of the SITE.

He further said that the government was looking for another industrial zone around Hyderabad with 1700 acres of land on Tando Muhammad Khan Road. The construction of an industrial zone will also start there soon. Along with this, there was a great opportunity for industrialists and capitalists to set up industries in the Dhabeji Economic Zone. The prices of plots will also be fixed with the advice of the industrialists of Sindh so that the maximum number of industries can be settled.

Earlier, President Chamber Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani welcomed the approval of 1.1 billion rupees for the infrastructure of Site Hyderabad by the Government of Sindh. Site Hyderabad has more than 300 large and small industries, and less than 100 of them were functioning, and the rest were closed due to uncertain economic conditions and a lack of good infrastructure.

He said that there was a dire need for more industrial zones in a city like Hyderabad. The Sindh government should allocate land for industrial zones at reasonable prices and provide all the basic facilities for industries there.

He said that every government in the world was working on infrastructure under a public-private partnership. The government of Sindh should also follow the same policy in its projects so that these works can be done on an emergency basis with transparency. Former President Daulat Ram Lohana, Aamir Shahab, Khalil Baloch, Sharif Poonjani, Khalid Sheikh, Aslam Bhawani, and others were present on the occasion.