Sindh Government are not cooperating in health card issue

Governor Imran Ismail has said that Sindh government is not cooperating in health Card issue.He said while talking to media that we are with Sindh government in cleanliness drive while whole garbage could not be lifted in one day even after applying all the force

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Governor Imran Ismail has said that Sindh government is not cooperating in health Card issue.He said while talking to media that we are with Sindh government in cleanliness drive while whole garbage could not be lifted in one day even after applying all the force.

Sindh government should cooperate with city government while financial problems are being faced in the entire country, he added.He said health card is being issued to five district of Sindh by Federal government while 3 lac cards were issued in first phase in Tharparkar while Prime Minister will soon inaugurate five projects in Karachi.While recently Governor Imran Ismail attended seminar regarding World Heart Day in Dao University Karachi and launched tree plantation drive with planting one sapling.