Sindh government banned all religious gatherings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday banned all religious gatherings including rallies, majalis, jaloos for Shahdat-e-Imam Ali (a.s.) and Mahfil-e-Shabeenas in theholy month of Ramazan.

This was stated in a modified order here.