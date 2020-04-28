UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Banned All Religious Gatherings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Sindh government banned all religious gatherings

The Sindh government on Tuesday banned all religious gatherings including rallies, majalis, jaloos for Shahdat-e-Imam Ali (a.s.) and Mahfil-e-Shabeenas in theholy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday banned all religious gatherings including rallies, majalis, jaloos for Shahdat-e-Imam Ali (a.s.) and Mahfil-e-Shabeenas in theholy month of Ramazan.

This was stated in a modified order here.

