Sindh Government Bans Day Time Entry Of Dumpers In Karachi To Prevent Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on the entry of dumpers into Karachi during the daytime.
As per the announcement, dumpers will only be allowed to enter the city between 11pm to 6am, according to a news release on Saturday.
The decision aims to reduce the increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and improve traffic flow in the city.
Following the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah convened an emergency meeting to discuss traffic-related issues.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP- Karachi, Secretary Transport, DIGP - Traffic, and other officials.
During the meeting, it was decided that all large vehicles and their drivers will undergo physical verification to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Additionally, all vehicles operating in Karachi must obtain a QR Code-certified certificate from the Transport Department.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management board has been instructed to shift its operations to night time within three months. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed secretary transport to inspect all Karachi Water and Sewerage Board water tankers within a month to ensure their safety and compliance with traffic laws.
Chief Secretary Sindh also emphasized the importance of road safety for motorcyclists, instructing traffic police to strictly enforce helmet-wearing rules. He directed the Department of Information to launch an extensive media awareness campaign on traffic regulations.
In light of increasing traffic accidents, the Chief Secretary stressed that strict enforcement of traffic laws is now a necessity. He also ordered that reckless drivers should not only be fined but also face FIRs to ensure accountability.
Highlighting the major causes of accidents, he stated that the Primary reason is the lack of enforcement of laws regarding heavy traffic. To address this, the Sindh government has decided to launch a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) across the province. The Chief Secretary instructed the Transport Department to expedite the implementation of this system.
During the meeting, it was revealed that 65% of vehicles in Karachi are motorcycles, and 55% of all road accidents involve motorcyclists. In response, the Chief Secretary directed the DIGP - Traffic to improve the traffic situation within a month and ensure the strict implementation of road safety regulations. Additionally, he instructed that traffic fines should be increased fourfold to deter violations and enhance road discipline. The Sindh government remains committed to ensuring safer roads, reducing accidents, and implementing effective traffic management strategies in Karachi.
Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the need for a well-structured approach to traffic management and directed the revival of the Traffic Engineering Bureau. He stated that the bureau must be made a more effective organization to develop long-term solutions for Karachi’s traffic challenges, improve road infrastructure, and ensure better enforcement of traffic regulations.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Government bans day time entry of dumpers in Karachi to prevent road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval staff visits foreign Navy ships6 minutes ago
-
CNS visits foreign Navy ships participating in multinational Naval Exercise AMAN6 minutes ago
-
CHF, Karachi Bar unite for powerful registration drive under one mln trees initiative26 minutes ago
-
Road safety violations: 4 vehicles taken into custody, 20 issued challans26 minutes ago
-
Asim Jofa revitalizes Karachi’s landmarks through decade-long ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ ..36 minutes ago
-
Open court sessions extended to rural areas; commissioner46 minutes ago
-
KP Governor emphasizes solar energy as solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis46 minutes ago
-
Dialogue key to progress: Minister1 hour ago
-
SIUT announces launch of Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series1 hour ago
-
Govt to ensure full protection of women rights: minister1 hour ago
-
Every deserving person to be registered under PSER: commissioner1 hour ago